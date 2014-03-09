FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam reports object in sea that may be part of missing jet
#Financials
March 9, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Vietnam reports object in sea that may be part of missing jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHU QUOC ISLAND, Vietnam, March 9 (Reuters) - A Vietnamese navy plane has spotted an object suspected of belonging to a Malaysian jetliner that went missing early on Saturday with 239 people on board, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said on its website on Sunday.

The authority said it was too dark to be certain the object was part of the missing plane, and that more aircraft would be dispatched to investigate the site, in waters off southern Vietnam, in the morning.

Malaysian officials had earlier said no wreckage had yet been found, despite a search involving 34 aircraft and 40 ships. (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

