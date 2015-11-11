UN agrees on radio spectrum for global flight tracking

GENEVA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A U.N. conference agreed on Wednesday to dedicate part of the radio spectrum to a global flight tracking system in order to avoid a repeat of the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in March last year.

“The allocation of frequencies for reception of ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) signals from aircraft by space stations will enable real-time tracking of aircraft anywhere in the world,” said François Rancy, Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). (Reporting by Tom Miles)