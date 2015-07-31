Volcano erupts on suspected MH370 wreckage island

SAINT-DENIS, Reunion, July 31 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on Friday on the remote Indian Ocean island of Reunion where beachcombers found a piece of plane wing believed to have come from missing Malaysia flight MH370.

The government of the island, officially a part of France lying to the east of Madagascar, imposed a ban on access to the Piton de la Fournaise volcano, including by helicopter, after an eruption at 1000 a.m. local time. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Dominic Evans)