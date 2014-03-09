FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twenty employees of U.S. chipmaker among passengers on Malaysian flight
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 4 years ago

Twenty employees of U.S. chipmaker among passengers on Malaysian flight

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Twenty employees of U.S. chipmaker Freescale Semiconductor were passengers on a Malaysia Airlines flight presumed to have crashed off the Vietnamese coast, according to a company statement on Saturday.

The employees, among 239 people on the plane, included engineers and manufacturing staff, many of whom travel regularly between company facilities in Tianjin, China, and Kuala Lumpur, a company source said.

None of Austin, Texas-based Freescale’s most senior executives were on board Boeing Co’s 777-200ER, which vanished from radar screens about an hour after it took off from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing.

There were no confirmed signs of the plane or any wreckage, well over 24 hours after flight MH370 went missing.

Twelve of the Freescale employees on the plane were from Malaysia and eight from China, the company said in a statement.

“At present, we are solely focused on our employees and their families,” Freescale Chief Executive Officer Gregg Lowe said in a statement.

Freescale has sites in Tianjin and Kuala Lumpur for testing and packaging chips used in automobiles, consumer products, telecommunications infrastructure and industrial equipment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.