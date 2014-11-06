UPDATE 1-Malaysia Airlines minority investors back $421 mln buyout by state fund

* Close to 94 percent voted in favour of deal

* MAS to release third-quarter results on Nov. 18 (Add CEO comment, details from shareholder meeting)

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Minority shareholders in Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) on Thursday overwhelmingly backed a $421 million offer by its majority owner, state fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd‘s, to take the struggling carrier private.

The approval moves Khazanah a step closer to tackling the broad restructuring it says is needed to turn around the business, already losing money for years before being hit by the loss of two jets in separate incidents. Khazanah already owned nearly 70 percent stake of the airline.

Investors representing 94 percent of minority votes present at an extraordinary general meeting in Kuala Lumpur backed Khazanah’s offer of 27 sen per share. Investors representing 6.02 percent of votes rejected it, according to a filing to the local stock exchange.

Shares in MAS closed at 26.5 sen on Thursday.

“Our shareholders’ approval represents a first, but major hurdle crossed, and there is much more to be done,” Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, MAS’ group chief executive officer said in a statement. “We hope to complete a selective capital reduction process before the end of the year.”

The unexplained disappearance of Flight MH370 in March led MAS into its worst quarterly performance in two years in January-March. Its problems deepened on July 17 when its Flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

The carrier is now facing its first lawsuit on missing flight MH370 after two children of a passenger on the flight sued the Malaysian government and the airline, among others, seeking damages. The two Malaysian boys, aged 13 and 14, claim the airline effectively breached an agreement to guarantee safe passage for their father to Beijing.

The company is expected to release earnings for the third quarter ended September on Nov. 18.

(1 US dollar = 3.3355 Malaysian ringgit)