Malaysia says should search for more possible MH370 debris in South African coast
March 24, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Malaysia says should search for more possible MH370 debris in South African coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Thursday that a coastal search needs to be conducted around South Africa and Mozambique for potential debris from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

A piece of debris was found along the southern coast of South Africa on March 11, while another one was found off the coast of Mozambique this month.

“There is a need for us to search the South African coast to find more debris. Malaysia is sending a team there and we are currently awaiting approval from the South African authorities,” said Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai on Thursday.

“The coastal search will be by a Malaysian team and focused around South Africa and Mozambique.”

Liow, however, said the location for underwater search need not be changed. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
