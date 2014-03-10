FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Willis broker for Malaysia Airlines hull and liability insurance-source
#Market News
March 10, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Willis broker for Malaysia Airlines hull and liability insurance-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Willis was the broker for Malaysia Airlines’ hull and liability insurance cover, a source at the company said.

The source did not reveal the size of the potential claims following the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner which vanished from radar screens on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing early on Saturday.

“Malaysia Airlines is a client of ours, both hull and liability, and we have people working closely on the ground with them at the moment,” the source said.

A massive air and sea search, now in its third day, has failed to find any confirmed trace of the plane or the 239 people aboard.

