Interpol chief says Malaysia incident unlikely to be terrorist incident
#Market News
March 11, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 4 years ago

Interpol chief says Malaysia incident unlikely to be terrorist incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LYON, France, March 11 (Reuters) - The head of international police agency Interpol said on Tuesday he did not believe the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines plane at the weekend was a terrorist incident.

“The more information we get, the more we are inclined to conclude it is not a terrorist incident,” said Interpol Secretary General Ronald Noble.

He also said two Iranian passport holders had swapped their passports in Kuala Lumpur and used stolen Italian and Austrian passports to board the now missing Malaysian airliner.

