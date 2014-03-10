FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hijacking not ruled out in missing Malaysian jet-chief investigator
March 10, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Hijacking not ruled out in missing Malaysian jet-chief investigator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 (Reuters) - Hijacking could not be ruled out and all possibilities were being investigated into why a Malaysia Airlines jet carrying 239 people went missing enroute from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, the chief Malaysian investigator said on Monday.

The investigator said Vietnamese authorities have not confirmed sighting any debris from the plane.

Flight MH370 disappeared early Saturday about an hour into its flight from Kuala Lumpur after climbing to a cruising altitude of 35,000 feet (10,670 metres).

Reporting by Michael Perry

