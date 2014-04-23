Malaysia approves international investigation into missing flight

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s cabinet approved on Wednesday the appointment of an international team to investigate the disappearance of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, the country’s acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

“The main purpose of the international investigation team is to evaluate, investigate and determine the actual cause of the accident so similar accidents could be avoided in the future,” Hishammuddin told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

Hishammuddin added that the government has had talks with Malaysian state oil firm Petronas and other unidentified entities to expand the deep-sea search for the missing plane in the southern Indian Ocean. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui; writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Robert Birsel)