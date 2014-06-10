FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Airlines revival plan ready within a year - state fund
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Airlines revival plan ready within a year - state fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 (Reuters) - The Malaysian government will announce a plan to revive troubled national carrier Malaysia Airlines within 6 to 12 months, the head of state investment firm Khazanah said on Tuesday.

“It’s an important issue. It takes into account both the national interest and taxpayers’ money,” Managing Director Azman Mokhtar told reporters in Kuala Lumpur. “We are exploring all options.”

He added that the airline had enough cash to operate for the next 12 months, beyond which it need to have a sustainable business model in place. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.