RPT-UPDATE 3-Malaysia Airlines plane turns back after tyre burst on takeoff
April 21, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 3-Malaysia Airlines plane turns back after tyre burst on takeoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 (Reuters) - A Malaysia Airlines plane with 166 people on board turned back and landed safely at Kuala Lumpur airport early on Monday because one of the tyres on its main landing gear burst during takeoff, the airline said.

Malaysia Airlines (MAS) said tyre debris was noticed on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 16 minutes after the plane had taken off for Bangalore.

The captain of the Boeing 737-800, carrying 159 passengers and seven crew, was alerted immediately and airport fire rescue services were deployed. The jet landed safely.

Flight MH192 was rescheduled to depart again later on Monday, MAS said in a statement.

Last month, a Malaysia Airlines flight with 239 people on board disappeared soon after it took off from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing. The search for its presumed wreckage is continuing in the southern Indian Ocean.

Shares of MAS rose 2.27 percent on Monday.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Paul Tait

