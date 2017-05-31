FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Melbourne due to "disruptive passenger"
May 31, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 3 months ago

Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Melbourne due to "disruptive passenger"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said its Flight MH128 from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur returned to Melbourne shortly after take off late on Wednesday due to a disruptive passenger.

The aircraft landed safely at Melbourne airport and was sent to a remote bay where the passenger was apprehended by airport security, the airline said.

MH128 returned to Melbourne "after the operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit", the airline said in a statement.

The flight departed Melbourne Airport at 2311 local time and returned at 2341, Malaysia Airlines said.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Catherine Evans

