December 20, 2016 / 12:21 AM / 8 months ago

Investigators recommend extending search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investigators searching for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 have recommended extending the search by an additional 25,000 sq km (9,650 sq miles), the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said on Tuesday.

The current 120,000 sq km (46,330 sq miles) search area in the Indian Ocean is due to be exhausted by January, with no sign of the missing jet.

Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board, most of them Chinese, en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. Its whereabouts have become one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries. (Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Paul Tait)

