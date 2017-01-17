FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Suspended MH370 search could be restarted in the future -Australian minister
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 7 months ago

Suspended MH370 search could be restarted in the future -Australian minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Wednesday it was not ruling out a future underwater search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, but added there was currently no credible new evidence to warrant that.

"I don't rule out a future underwater search by any stretch," Australian Transport Minister Darren Chester told reporters in Melbourne, a day after the tripartite group of Australia, Malaysia and China officially called off the search in the southern Indian Ocean.

Families of passengers on board the Boeing 777, which disappeared en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board, have criticised the decision to halt the search.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
