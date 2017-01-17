FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia, China, Malaysia say underwater search for MH370 is suspended
January 17, 2017 / 6:18 AM / in 9 months

Australia, China, Malaysia say underwater search for MH370 is suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has ended without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Despite every effort using the best science available ... the search has not been able to locate the aircraft,” Malaysian, Australian and Chinese authorities said in the statement.

Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Robert Birsel

