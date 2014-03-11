FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia military tracked missing jet to Strait of Malacca-source
#Energy
March 11, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia military tracked missing jet to Strait of Malacca-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s military believes it tracked the missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner by radar over the Strait of Malacca, far from where it last made contact with civilian air traffic control off the country’s east coast, a military source told Reuters.

The Strait of Malacca, one of the world’s busiest shipping channels, runs along Malaysia’s west coast. The airline said on Saturday that the flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew last had contact off the east coast Malaysian town of Kota Bharu.

“It changed course after Kota Bharu and took a lower altitude. It made it into the Malacca Strait,” the military official, who has been briefed on investigations, told Reuters. (Reporting By Niluksi Koswanage; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

