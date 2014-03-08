FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia says it has no information missing plane has crashed
March 8, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia says it has no information missing plane has crashed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEPANG, Malaysia, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian authorities have not confirmed that a Malaysia Airlines flight, carrying 239 passengers and crew, had crashed after it went missing over the South China Sea, Transport Minister Hishamuddin Hussein said on Saturday.

Hishamuddin said there was no sign of any plane wreckage and denied Vietnamese state media reports that the plane had crashed south of an island off Vietnam.

“We are doing everything in our power to locate the plane. We are doing everything we can to ensure every possible angle has been addressed,” Hishamuddin told reporters near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“We are looking for accurate information from the Malaysian military. They are waiting for information from the Vietnamese side.”

