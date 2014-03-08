FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines says lost contact with plane carrying 239 people
March 8, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia Airlines says lost contact with plane carrying 239 people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - A Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew lost contact with air traffic controllers early on Saturday en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, the airliner said in a statement.

“Malaysia Airlines is currently working with the authorities who have activated their search-and-rescue teams to locate the aircraft,” it said.

Flight MH 370 operating a B777-200 aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur at 12.21 a.m. (1421 GMT Friday) and had been expected to land in Beijing at 6.30 a.m. (2230 GMT) the same day.

Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Paul Tait

