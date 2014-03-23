Malaysia Airlines flight to Nepal hit by birds, passengers safe

KATHMANDU, March 23 (Reuters) - A flock of birds shattered the windshields of a Malaysia Airlines jet as it landed in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, but all 180 passengers and crew were safe, an airport official said on Sunday.

The birds hit the Boeing 737 late on Friday, Ratish Chandra Lal Suman, chief of the Civil Aviation Authority Nepal, said.

Birds hitting aircraft are a common problem at Kathmandu international airport, ringed by forested hills.

Suman said the aircraft returned home after the windshields were repaired.

An international search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has entered its third week, with still no confirmed trace of the Boeing 777 that vanished on March 8 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board. (Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Nick Macfie)