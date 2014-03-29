FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China aircraft spots 3 suspicious objects in new Malaysia jet search area -Xinhua
March 29, 2014

China aircraft spots 3 suspicious objects in new Malaysia jet search area -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - A Chinese aircraft spotted three suspicious objects in a new search area for the missing Malaysia Airlines jet off Australia’s west coast, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

The items are white, red and orange respectively, Xinhua said.

The southern Indian Oceano is now the main focus of the search, where unidentified pieces of debris have been spotted by New Zealand and Australian Air Force Orions. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
