CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Malaysia Airlines says at least 152 Chinese, 38 Malaysians on missing flight
#Corrections News
March 8, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Malaysia Airlines says at least 152 Chinese, 38 Malaysians on missing flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of Indonesians, Indians onboard after airline issued new breakdown of nationalities)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - A missing Malaysia Airlines flight was carrying 154 people from China and Taiwan, 38 Malaysians, seven Indonesians and six Australians among the 227 passengers, the airline said on Saturday.

There were also five Indians, four French, three U.S. citizens, two passengers each from New Zealand, Ukraine, and Canada, and one each from Russia, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria, the airline said in a statement.

Two infants were among the passengers. Twelve crew members were also on the flight.

Flight MH 370 operating a Boeing B777-200 aircraft left Kuala Lumpur at 12.21 a.m. (1621 GMT Friday) and had been expected to land in Beijing at 6.30 a.m. (2230 GMT) the same day. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Nick Macfie)

