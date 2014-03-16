FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia police says still waiting for checks on passengers
#Market News
March 16, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia police says still waiting for checks on passengers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian investigators are still waiting for some countries to send background checks on passengers who were on a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner as they intensify inquiries into a suspected deliberate diversion of the plane, the country’s police chief said on Sunday.

“There are still a few countries yet to respond to our requests,” Khalid Abu Bakar told a news conference.

Police are also investigating airport ground staff and have intensified their checks on the two pilots, including examining a flight simulator seized from the captain’s home, he said.

Investigators have stepped up their scrutiny of the 239 crew members and passengers of lost Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
