FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. mulling undersea surveillance gear for Malaysia plane hunt
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. mulling undersea surveillance gear for Malaysia plane hunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Friday it was considering a request from Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein to provide undersea surveillance equipment to help in the search for the missing Malaysia Air Flight 370.

The Malaysian defense chief made the request in a telephone call with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Hagel said he would “assess the availability and utility of military undersea technology for such a task and provide him an update in the very near future,” the statement said. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.