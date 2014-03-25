FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines CEO: resignation a personal decision for later
March 25, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Airlines CEO: resignation a personal decision for later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEPANG, Malaysia, March 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya said on Tuesday he would decide later whether to resign, with the search continuing for one of the airline’s planes which is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.

He was asked at a news conference whether he would resign following the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 carrying 239 people on March 8. (Reporting by Al Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Paul Tait)

