Vietnam search fruitless at site where China satellite detected suspected plane debris - witness
March 13, 2014

Vietnam search fruitless at site where China satellite detected suspected plane debris - witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HO CHI MINH CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - A search by two Vietnamese aircraft responding to information provided by a Chinese satellite has failed to locate objects suspected of being wreckage from a missing Malaysian airliner, a Reuters journalist on board a search plane said on Thursday.

Aircraft repeatedly circled the area over the South China Sea but were unable to detect any objects, said the journalist, who flew aboard a Antonov 26 cargo plane for three hours.

Vietnamese and Malaysian planes were scanning waters where a Chinese government agency website said a satellite had photographed three “suspicious floating objects” on Sunday.

The location was close to where the plane lost contact with air traffic control.

