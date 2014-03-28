FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Search area for lost Malaysia jet shifts on new radar data - Australia
March 28, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Search area for lost Malaysia jet shifts on new radar data - Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australian search authorities said on Friday they were shifting the area of search for a Malaysian airliner missing for almost three weeks with 239 people on board due to a “new credible lead” from analysis of radar data provided by Malaysia.

The new information was based on analysis of radar data between the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca before radar contact was lost, AMSA said in a statement.

“As a result today’s search will shift to an area 1,100 km (685 miles) to the northeast based on updated advice provided by the international investigation team in Malaysia.”

Analysis indicated that the aircraft was traveling faster than previously estimated, resulting in increased fuel usage and reducing the possible distance the aircraft traveled south into the Indian Ocean, it said.

Reporting By Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait

