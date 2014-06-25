FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines not in talks with other carriers-CEO
#Industrials
June 25, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Airlines not in talks with other carriers-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines is not in talks with any other airline to help its planned restructuring as the loss-making carrier seeks to turn around a slump in business since the disappearance of Flight MH370 last March, its chief executive said.

“No, we are not,” Malaysian Airline System Bhd’s (MAS) CEO Ahmad Jauhari told reporters when asked about possible talks.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said last week it is not in talks with Malaysia Airlines for an equity investment, dismissing media reports.

Malaysian state investor Khazanah, which owns 69 percent of the airline, said on June 10 the government will disclose plans to restructure the carrier within six to 12 months. At the time Khazanah said MAS had enough cash to ensure operations for 12 months. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Stuart Grudgings)

