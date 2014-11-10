FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's MAHB to launch rights issue to fund Turkish airport purchase
November 10, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's MAHB to launch rights issue to fund Turkish airport purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd said it will launch a rights issue to fund its 285 million euro ($356.25 million) purchase of the remaining 40 percent in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport it does not own.

The Malaysian company will issue rights for 274.8 million new shares, it said on Monday. It hopes to complete the exercise by the first quarter of next year. CIMB and Maybank Investment Bank are advisors.

The Malaysian airport operator said on Oct. 23 it had rejected an offer from Turkey’s TAV Holdings for the stake and proposed to buy it for the same amount.

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport is Turkey’s second largest airport. TAV Holdings owns the majority stake in Turkey’s largest airport, Ataturk International Airport.

1 US dollar = 0.8000 euro Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
