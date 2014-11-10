Malaysia's MAHB to launch rights issue to fund Turkish airport purchase

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd said it will launch a rights issue to fund its 285 million euro ($356.25 million) purchase of the remaining 40 percent in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport it does not own.

The Malaysian company will issue rights for 274.8 million new shares, it said on Monday. It hopes to complete the exercise by the first quarter of next year. CIMB and Maybank Investment Bank are advisors.

The Malaysian airport operator said on Oct. 23 it had rejected an offer from Turkey’s TAV Holdings for the stake and proposed to buy it for the same amount.

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport is Turkey’s second largest airport. TAV Holdings owns the majority stake in Turkey’s largest airport, Ataturk International Airport.