5 months ago
Alibaba to set up regional logistics hub in Malaysia
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
March 22, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 5 months ago

Alibaba to set up regional logistics hub in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it would set up a logistics hub in the Malaysian capital that will serve as the Chinese e-commerce company's regional distribution hub.

The logistics hub "will function as a centralized customs clearance, warehousing and fulfilment facility for Malaysia and the region, to deliver faster clearance for imports and exports," Alibaba said in a statement.

It will be part of a digital free trade zone set to be developed close to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak launched the free trade zone along with Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba, on Wednesday.

Reuters had reported on Saturday citing sources that Alibaba planned to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

