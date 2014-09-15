Malaysia's AMMB to consolidate fund management units

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AMMB Holdings will consolidate its fund management businesses into one unit to streamline and improve its operations, the financial services group said on Monday.

AMMB said the consolidation will see AmInvestment Management transferring its business-related assets and liabilities to AmInvestment Services for a cash consideration that will be determined based on the net asset value.

For the full statement, please see bit.ly/1s3gCYp