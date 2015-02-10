Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim found guilty in sodomy trial

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s highest court found opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim guilty on charges of sodomy on Tuesday in a case that his supporters claim was politically motivated.

The Federal Court’s judgement upholds a ruling by the Court of Appeal in March last year, which found the 67-year-old guilty of sodomising a former political aide.

He is expected to be sentenced later on Tuesday.

Sodomy is illegal in Muslim-majority Malaysia where the offence carries a jail term of up to 20 years. (Reporting by Trinna Leong and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)