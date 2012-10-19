FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Astro Malaysia opens at 3.03 ringgit, 1 pct above IPO price
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 19, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Astro Malaysia opens at 3.03 ringgit, 1 pct above IPO price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd opened at 3.03 ringgit on Friday, 1 percent above their initial public offering price of 3.00 ringgit.

Astro raised $1.5 billion in Malaysia’s third-largest flotation this year, after Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd’s $3.3 billion offering in June and IHH Healthcare Bhd’s $2.1 billion flotation in July.

The stock was quoted at 3.02 ringgit at 0102 GMT, while the broader index rose 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.