Malaysia's Astro earmarks bulk of IPO proceeds for capex
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 8, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Astro earmarks bulk of IPO proceeds for capex

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, a pay-TV firm owned by the country’s second-richest man Ananda Krishnan, said on Wednesday it had earmarked 58 percent of the proceeds raised in its forthcoming listing for capital expenditure.

The flotation, which is expected to raise up to $1.5 billion, will be Malaysia’s third-largest this year after Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd in June and IHH Healthcare Bhd in July.

Astro didn’t disclose how much it expected to raise in total.

Beyond the 58 percent allocated to capital expenditure it said 29.3 percent would be used to repay bank borrowings, 8.6 percent for working capital and the rest for listing expenses, a draft prospectus filed on Wednesday showed.

Astro, with a residential pay-TV subscriber base of 3 million in Malaysia, made a pro forma net profit of 629.62 million ringgit ($203.00 million) for the fiscal year ended Jan 31, 2012, a 23.9 percent drop from a year earlier, the prospectus showed. Revenue rose 6.1 percent.

It said it had hired CIMB as the transaction manager for the listing. Joint principal advisers are CIMB, Maybank and RHB. ($1 = 3.1015 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

