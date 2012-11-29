Malaysia's Axiata Q3 net profit up 20 pct to 709.9 mln rgt

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian mobile phone operator Axiata Group Bhd reported a 20.4 percent increase in net profit for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to a local stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The third quarter net profit rose to 709.9 million ringgit from 589.6 million ringgit a year ago due to robust data business in Malaysia and Indonesia, the company said.

Revenue climbed 8.4 percent year-on-year to 4.5 billion ringgit on the back of steady performance in its key markets.

The company announced no dividend.

“Our momentum is strong going into the last quarter of the financial year. Despite foreign exchange fluctuations and slowing growth in traditional businesses, we are confident about our prospects for the rest of the year,” Axiata’s president and group CEO Jamaludin Ibrahim in a statement.

Its shares rose 1.02 percent to 5.93 ringgit per share on Thursday, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index’s 0.29 percent rise. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)