FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Axiata Q4 profit almost flat as Indonesia drags
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Axiata Q4 profit almost flat as Indonesia drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia’s biggest mobile phone operator by market value, said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit was almost flat as revenue just about offset high costs and foreign exchange losses from its Indonesia operations.

Net profit stood at 575.6 million ringgit ($174.72 million)in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up 0.8 percent from 571.1 million ringgit a year earlier, Axiata told the stock exchange on Thursday.

“Excluding Indonesia, the group’s performance would have registered significantly strong double digit growth at all key lines of revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax,” Axiata said.

The company, which operates in fast growing economies like Indonesia, Cambodia and Sri Lanka, announced a 14 sen per share dividend.

Net profit for 2013 rose 1.6 percent percent to 2.55 billion ringgit from 2012. The average estimate of 26 analysts polled under Thomson Reuters Eikon stood at 2.74 billion ringgit for full-year profits.

For the full statement, please see:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.