BRIEF-Malaysia's Axiata Q2 net profit rises to $213 mln
August 30, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Malaysia's Axiata Q2 net profit rises to $213 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian mobile phone operator Axiata Group Bhd said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Thursday:

* Q2 ended June 30 net profit rose marginally to 666.64 million ringgit ($213.43 million) from 663.05 million ringgit a year ago

* Revenue rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to 4.42 billion ringgit on better performance at Celcom Axiata Bhd, PT XL Axiata Tbk, Dialog Axiata PLC, Robi Axiata Ltd.

* The company said it will pay an interim tax exempt dividend of eight sen.

* Net profit for the six months period ended June 30 rose marginally to 1.23 billion ringgit, making up 46.24 percent of the 2.66 billion ringgit full year profit estimate of analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* “Moving into the second half of the year we are pleased to note that we are very much on track to meet headline key performance indicators,” Axiata’s president and group CEO Jamaludin Ibrahim.

* Its shares rose 0.17 percent to 6.00 ringgit per share on Thursday, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index’s 0.03 percent drop. ($1 = 3.1235 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Siva Sithraputhran)

