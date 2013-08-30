FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia drags on Axiata's Q2 net profit
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 30, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia drags on Axiata's Q2 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia’s biggest mobile phone operator by market value, posted a 3.28 percent drop in second quarter profit, as weaker contributions from its Indonesia operations offset gains made by the firm’s subsidiaries in Cambodia and Bangladesh.

Axiata earned 644.78 million ringgit ($194.53 million) in the three months ended June, compared with the previous net profit of 666.64 million ringgit a year earlier.

Indonesia accounts for roughly 40 percent of Axiata’s revenue.

For the company's press statement, see: link.reuters.com/jug72v

$1 = 3.3145 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.