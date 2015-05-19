FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Axiata Q1 net profit down 13.3 pct on higher operating costs
May 19, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Axiata Q1 net profit down 13.3 pct on higher operating costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia’s largest mobile phone operator by market value, said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit dropped 13.3 percent from a year ago, dragged by higher operating costs.

Net profit declined to 584.8 million ringgit ($162.90 million) in the January-March period from 674.8 million ringgit a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

For the filing, please click:

bit.ly/1IIXne5 ($1 = 3.5900 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, editing by Louise Heavens)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

