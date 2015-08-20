FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Malaysia's Axiata to restructure $590 mln loan to shield against forex moves
August 20, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's Axiata to restructure $590 mln loan to shield against forex moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline & first paragraph to show the debt is a loan, not a bond)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia’s biggest mobile operator by market value, said it plans to restructure a $590 million loan in Indonesia into a local currency-denominated partial sukuk to reduce its exposure to forex volatility.

“We are talking to a bank and we are in the final stage of signing the papers,” Chief Financial Officer Chari TVT told reporters on Thursday. CIMB is managing the conversion.

Chari was speaking after Axiata said net profit rose 34 percent in the April-June period from a year earlier on higher income from Sri Lanka, Cambodia, India and Singapore. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

