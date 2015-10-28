FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P assigns 'BBB' to proposed USD sukuk certs by Malaysia's Axiata
October 28, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

S&P assigns 'BBB' to proposed USD sukuk certs by Malaysia's Axiata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings has assigned its ‘BBB’ long-term issue rating to proposed U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk trust certificates by Axiata Group Bhd , Malaysia’s biggest mobile phone operator by market value.

Axiata Group will issue the Islamic bond trust certificates through its special-purpose unit Axiata SPV2 Bhd. The proposed issue is the second drawdown under Axiata’s multi-currency $1.5 billion sukuk program, which Standard & Poor’s currently rates ‘BBB’.

Axiata will use the proceeds from the sukuk issuance for general corporate purposes, according to a statement from Standard & Poor‘s. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kavita Chandran)

