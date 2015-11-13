Malaysia's Axiata prices $500 mln sukuk, bid-to-cover at 3.8 times

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia’s biggest mobile phone operator by market value, said on Friday it has priced its 5-year $500 million Islamic bond at 1.75 percent over US Treasuries, with a bid-to-cover ratio of close to 3.8 times.

The sukuk, issued via its wholly owned unit Axiata SPV2 Bhd, marks the second under a multi-currency issuance programme with an aggregate nominal value of $1.5 billion. It was offered at a price guidance in the 1.95 percent zone, according to a statement by Axiata.

The issuance, with a final field of 3.466 percent, has attracted Islamic and conventional investors, ranging from asset management companies to sovereign wealth funds, with participation from more than 170 accounts, Axiata said.

“Axiata’s sukuk issuance saw strong cross-border participation from a wide and diverse base of investors, with 58 percent from Asia, 22 percent Europe and 20 percent from Middle East,” Axiata’s group chief financial officer Chari TVT said in a statement.

The bond has been assigned ratings of Baa2 and BBB by Moody’s Investors Service and Standard & Poor’s Ratings respectively.

CIMB and Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch are the joint arrangers and dealers of the sukuk programme, as well as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issuance, Axiata said. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)