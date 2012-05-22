FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 22, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Malaysia's Axiata reports Q1 net profit of $180.51 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian mobile phone operator Axiata Group Bhd said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Tuesday:

*Q1 ended March 31 net profit rose 3.1 percent to 565.63 million Malaysian ringgit ($180.51 million) from 548.37 million ringgit a year ago

* Revenue rose 8.1 percent to 4.26 billion ringgit on better performance at all of its operating companies

* The company said it will pay a dividend of seven sen

* Moving forward, Axiata said it expected to face continued challenges for the financial period ending December 31, 2012 and will continue to take a long term view, adopting prudent measures to optimise its financial performance.

* Its shares were unchanged at 5.36 ringgit on Tuesday prior to the earnings announcement, underperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index’s 0.23 percent rise. ($ = 3.1335 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)

