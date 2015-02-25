FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 25, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Axiata Q4 net profit up 3.4 pct on higher overseas earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia’s largest mobile phone operator by market value, said on Wednesday fourth-quarter net profit rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier, driven by higher earnings in overseas operations.

Net profit climbed to 594.9 million ringgit ($164.2 million) in the October-December period from 575.63 million ringgit a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange. (bit.ly/1EP7Qzl)

$1 = 3.6225 ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

