CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Axiata Q4 net profit up 3.4 pct on higher overseas earnings

(Corrects to say full-year “revenue” not “net profit” rose in paragraph 5 and second bullet)

* Q4 revenue rises 6.7 pct to 4.8 bln ringgit

* Full-year revenue up 1.6 pct at 18.7 bln ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia’s largest mobile phone operator by market value, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier, driven by higher earnings in overseas operations.

Net profit climbed to 594.9 million ringgit ($164.2 million) in the October-December period from 575.63 million ringgit a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Higher profits in Cambodia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Singapore offset the lower contributions from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Revenue rose 6.7 percent to 4.8 billion ringgit, it added.

Revenue for the full year increased 1.6 percent to 18.7 billion ringgit. The company had a challenging year due to delays in acquiring an entity in Indonesia and foreign currency losses.

Political risks, intense competition, currency fluctuations and regulatory challenges stand as key risks for the current year, said Axiata.

Axiata, which counts state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd as a major shareholder, has over 200 million subscribers in countries including Indonesia and Bangladesh, helping it counter slowing growth in Malaysia, where the number of subscriptions exceed the country’s population.

Axiata released earnings at the midday trading break. Its shares gained 0.98 percent to 7.19 ringgit prior to the earnings release. It reached an intraday high of 7.25 ringgit, its highest point since Feb. 4. (bit.ly/1EP7Qzl)