Malaysia's Axis REIT's Islamic bond programme raised to 3 bln ringgit
April 10, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Axis REIT's Islamic bond programme raised to 3 bln ringgit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Axis Real Estate Investment Trust said on Friday the Islamic bond, or sukuk, programme of its unit Axis REIT Sukuk Bhd has been increased to 3 billion ringgit ($818.44 million) in nominal value from 300 million ringgit.

The tenure of the sukuk programme has also been extended to a perpetual programme from a 15-year programme with immediate effect, according to a local stock exchange.

For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1Njvvjy ($1 = 3.6655 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui. editing by David Evans)

