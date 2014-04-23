FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Public Islamic Bank establishes $1.5 bln sukuk program
April 23, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Public Islamic Bank establishes $1.5 bln sukuk program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Reuters) - Public Islamic Bank, the sharia-compliant arm of Malaysia’s third-largest lender, has set up an Islamic bond program to raise as much as 5 billion ringgit ($1.53 billion).

The subordinated sukuk murabaha is Basel-III compliant and will be treated as tier-2 regulatory capital, ratings agency RAM Ratings said in a statement on Wednesday.

Maybank, RHB Islamic and AmIslamic have also made moves into Basel-III compliant sukuk. ($1 = 3.2670 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill)

