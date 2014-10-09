CIMB, two smaller lenders agree to form Malaysia's biggest bank

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and two smaller domestic lenders said on Thursday they have agreed to create the country’s biggest banking group, in a deal that banking sources say will value the merged entity at around $21 billion.

The proposal submitted to the central bank calls for CIMB, Malaysia’s No. 2 banking group, to acquire RHB Capital Bhd , the country’s fourth-biggest lender, via a share swap. CIMB shareholders would own 70 percent of the merged entity and RHB shareholders would own 30 percent.

In tandem, the Islamic banking arms of CIMB and RHB would then merge with Malaysia Building Society Bhd to form a mega Islamic bank.

The deal is expected to be completed in mid-2015.