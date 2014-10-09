FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIMB, two smaller lenders agree to form Malaysia's biggest bank
October 9, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

CIMB, two smaller lenders agree to form Malaysia's biggest bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and two smaller domestic lenders said on Thursday they have agreed to create the country’s biggest banking group, in a deal that banking sources say will value the merged entity at around $21 billion.

The proposal submitted to the central bank calls for CIMB, Malaysia’s No. 2 banking group, to acquire RHB Capital Bhd , the country’s fourth-biggest lender, via a share swap. CIMB shareholders would own 70 percent of the merged entity and RHB shareholders would own 30 percent.

In tandem, the Islamic banking arms of CIMB and RHB would then merge with Malaysia Building Society Bhd to form a mega Islamic bank.

The deal is expected to be completed in mid-2015.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur and Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

