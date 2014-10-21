Malaysia's CIMB, RHB shares halted ahead of "material announcement"

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and RHB Capital Bhd, the country’s second and fourth largest lenders respectively, said on Tuesday afternoon that their shares will be suspended from trading in afternoon trade pending the release of a material announcement.

Loan provider Malaysia Building Society Bhd also said its shares will be suspended on the same day.

The three lenders agreed on Oct. 9 to create the country’s biggest banking group, in a deal that financial sources say will value the merged entity at around $22 billion. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)