Malaysia pension fund can't vote on mega-bank merger-stock exchange
December 11, 2014 / 2:37 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia pension fund can't vote on mega-bank merger-stock exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state pension fund will not vote on a proposed merger between CIMB Group Holdings and two smaller rivals after the stock exchange regulator confirmed a ban it issued two months ago.

In October, the stock exchange barred the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) from voting on the deal, as it is a key shareholder in all three banks. CIMB, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) are proposing a merger that, if successful, would create Malaysia’s biggest bank by assets.

The EPF had appealed the ban, saying the interests of its 14 million were at stake. On Wednesday, the stock exchange rejected the appeal, filings by the banks showed.

“There are no adequate justifications that the potential conflict of interests involving EPF has been eliminated or sufficiently mitigated,” the filings said.

The EPF owns about 14.5 percent of CIMB, 41 percent of RHB and 65 percent MBSB.

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy

